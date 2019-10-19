Nova Scotia RCMP seized a firearm and arrested a man and a woman following a vehicle stop in Amherst on Thursday night.

On Thursday at around 10 p.m., an Amherst RCMP member noticed a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on Highway 6. Police say a man near the vehicle attempted to hide from the member. Police also note the vehicle did not match the description from a license plate query.

As the vehicle was leaving the parking lot police initiated a traffic stop.

Police say the driver of the vehicle did not have a valid driver’s license. Upon further investigation, police seized a loaded handgun and arrested the male driver and female passenger.

Police charged Steven Wallace Frizzell, 46, of Summerside PEI, with Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Possession of a Firearm with the Serial Number Removed, Possession of a Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition and Possession of a Firearm while Prohibited.

Police charged Trudy Lynn McKibbon, 32, of Kensington, PEI, with Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Identity Fraud, Possession of a Firearm with the Serial Number Removed, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Possession of a Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition.

Both Frizzell and McKibbon appeared in Amherst Provincial Court on Friday and were released on conditions – they are scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court on November 18, 2019, at 9:30 a.m.

Police continue to investigate.