NS RCMP to issue apology to African Nova Scotians for historical use of street checks
The Nova Scotia RCMP is planning to make a formal apology to African Nova Scotians over the historical use of street checks and other interactions they say have had a negative impact on the community.
The RCMP says the organization will hold more than a dozen consultation sessions in African Nova Scotia communities across the province, the first of which took place Monday night in Gibson Woods.
"I know this apology is long overdue. And I acknowledge a lot of work needs to be done to start to rebuild the fractured relationship with the community," says Assistant Commissioner Dennis Daley, Commanding Officer of the Nova Scotia RCMP, in a news release Tuesday.
"That's why it's especially important we hear from those who will be affected by the apology; we need to get the apology right and pursue systemic change."
The goal of the sessions is to create an action plan, which will follow the apology.
"To ensure the upcoming apology – and the actions that follow – are meaningful, I've established a steering committee to provide guidance and support," says Assistant Commissioner Daley.
"The members' expertise and leadership will help us reconcile with the Black community, with the hope of building back trust."
The committee is made up of members of the RCMP and community leaders, including:
- Rev. Dr. Lennett Anderson
- Elizabeth Cooke-Sumbu
- Andrea Davis
- Louise Delisle
- Vanessa Fells
- Alexander Fraser
- Rose Fraser
- Craig Gibson
- Russell Grosse
- Deacon Catherine Hartling
- DeRico Symonds
"Nova Scotia is steeped in a remarkable Black history that spans many centuries; it's through this lens that we've begun the process of collaboration with senior RCMP leadership to help build a meaningful response to the practice of street checks and the development of an action plan," says steering committee member Rev. Dr. Lennett Anderson.
"We as Community understand the contention surrounding the issue and play a dual role in this work."
The RCMP says it will begin drafting its apology and action plan once the community consultations wrap up in November.
The apology is expected to be delivered sometime next year.
Halifax Regional Police issued an apology for its use of street checks back in 2019.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. human rights commissioner slams 'hate-fuelled' anti-LGBTQ2S+ rallies planned across Canada
British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner, Kasari Govender, says she is disturbed about 'hate-fuelled marches' planned in several communities around the province and across Canada on Wednesday.
Trudeau stands by allegation as India denies link to killing of Canadian Sikh leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is standing by Canadian intelligence indicating India played a role in the death of a Canadian citizen despite New Delhi calling the claim 'absurd,' and is calling on the country to take the matter 'seriously.'
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visiting Canada this week: sources
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be visiting Canada later this week and will deliver an address to Parliament, CTV News has learned. Zelenskyy is expected to arrive late Thursday.
Canadian housing costs have hit 30-year high, StatCan data shows
Canadians are paying more for rental units than in the last 30 years as inflation continues to climb, Statistics Canada data shows.
These are the foods costing you more, or less, according Canada's latest inflation update
The Consumer Price Index report from Statistics Canada shows a number of food items decreasing in price from July to August 2023, but year-over-year inflation rates remain high. Here's what's costing you more.
Randy Hillier back in court seeking location change for 'Freedom Convoy' jury trial
Former Ontario MPP Randy Hillier, who is facing charges in connection with last year's "Freedom Convoy," is seeking for a second time to move his jury trial away from Ottawa.
OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries
Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.
Did your kids buy gear in Fortnite without asking you? The FTC says you could get a refund
U.S. parents whose kids bought virtual gear without their knowledge on the popular Fortnite video game could soon be able to get a refund.
Russia is weaponizing food, energy and children in war against Ukraine: Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia is 'weaponizing' everything from food and energy to abducted children in its war against Ukraine.
Toronto
-
Police dog finds Ontario senior missing for hours in ravine
A missing senior has been located by a police dog after being stranded for hours 'at the bottom of a ravine' in southern Ontario on Monday.
-
Police defend use of Taser on 12-year-old who allegedly assaulted Oshawa school staff member
Police are defending the use of a Taser to stop a 12-year-old girl from allegedly assaulting a school staff member in Oshawa, Ont.
-
Is Drake leaving Toronto? Rapper buys new house in Houston, Texas
After years of searching, Drake has apparently found a new place to call home – in Houston, Texas.
Calgary
-
'Cautious optimism' expressed by Alberta's top doctor amid Calgary E. coli outbreak
Alberta's chief medical officer of health spoke optimistically Tuesday about the ongoing E. coli outbreak in Calgary.
-
$20K in jewelry believed to have been stolen off of bus at Calgary airport: police
Police believe a bag containing approximately $20,000 worth of jewelry was stolen off a bus at the Calgary airport last month.
-
Missing teen, 16, last seen in NE Calgary: police
Ethan Hunter-Duvar, 16, was last seen on September 9, 2023, leaving his home in Marlborough, according to the Calgary Police Service.
Montreal
-
'The problem is now!' Opposition calling on Montreal to fix airport traffic gridlock
City of Montreal opposition city councillor and St. Laurent borough Mayor Alan DeSousa says the time is now to find solutions to the incredible amount of traffic around the airport.
-
Quebec coroner says father deliberately killed himself and two kids in car crash
A coroner has concluded that a Quebec father intentionally crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in March, killing himself and two of his four children.
-
TikToker upset after Air Canada leaves him in the dark about lost $16,000 bike
An American TikToker and competitive triathlete is upset after his $16,000 bike went missing during an Air Canada flight from Europe to Montreal last week.
Edmonton
-
Insured damages from summer storms in Alberta top $300M, estimate shows
Severe storms in Alberta and the Prairies this summer resulted in more than $300 million in insured losses, according to initial estimates from the Insurance Bureau of Canada.
-
Shelter-in-place issued on O'Chiese First Nation ends but armed man still at large: RCMP
The shelter-in-place issued for the O'Chiese First Nation early Tuesday has ended but the man RCMP said 'fired shots on police' remained at large.
-
1 charged in fatal hit-and-run in Red Deer
A Red Deer man has been charged after a fatal hit-and-run in that city over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man jailed 17 years for his role in arson that killed three people
Jared Herrick has been sentenced to 17 years in jail for the deaths of three people killed in an April 2021 arson attack in Sudbury.
-
Gas company working to restore service after leak in downtown Sudbury
Crews from Enbridge worked through the night to repair a gas pipeline damaged during construction in downtown Sudbury and are working to restore service to customers Tuesday.
-
Woman was held hostage, repeatedly assaulted, Timmins police say
A 54-year-old man is facing sexual assault, forcible confinement and numerous other charges connected with a month-long ordeal endured by a Timmins woman.
London
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 9: Detective to continue testimony
The ongoing terrorism-motivated trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused of intentionally striking a Muslim family in London, Ont. with his pickup truck, enters its ninth day Tuesday as testimony continues.
-
Fatal collision involving pedestrian under investigation
London police are investigating a fatal collision that claimed the life of a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.
-
Inquest hears from OPP officers who shot Exeter, Ont. man
A mandatory inquest into the shooting death of Wade Vander Wal heard from the OPP officers who fatally shot the Exeter native on Dec. 3, 2019.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Tories are often showcasing held constituencies in election campaign
As the Manitoba election campaign hit the halfway mark Tuesday, the incumbent Progressive Conservatives again appeared to be playing defence.
-
What is causing Canada's inflation rate to rise? An expert weighs in
With Statistics Canada announcing that Canada’s inflation rate increased last month, one expert is attributing the rise to food and gas prices, as well as mortgage interest costs.
-
Winnipeg police looking for two men wanted in shooting death last week
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for help finding two men wanted for second-degree murder linked to a shooting last week.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa committee approves new garbage plan for 4-day collection week, use of private landfills
The city of Ottawa's environment and climate change committee has approved a plan to drop Fridays as a waste collection day, stop accepting leaf and yard waste in the green bin, and send some garbage to private landfills.
-
18-year-old arrested following Monday morning shooting
Ottawa police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a shooting Monday morning.
-
Ottawa police warn of observed uptick in impaired driving
Ottawa police are warning of an apparent increase in impaired driving in the capital.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon dentist threatened women with legal action for bad online reviews
Two Saskatchewan women turned to the privacy commissioner after a marketing company hired by a Saskatoon dentist started pressuring them to take down negative online reviews.
-
Sask. pronoun policy: Judge to hear arguments in injunction application
A hearing for the injunction application filed against the Government of Saskatchewan’s parental inclusion and consent policy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Regina’s Court of King’s Bench.
-
One man's lifelong quest to find the grave of a Saskatoon pioneer
Obert Friggstad never imagined that buying a house on St. Henry Avenue in Saskatoon’s Exhibition neighbourhood would lead to a lifelong fact-finding mission.
Vancouver
-
TransLink Mayors' Council calls on B.C., feds to commit funding for transit expansion
With transit ridership now exceeding pre-pandemic levels in some parts of Metro Vancouver, local leadership is once again asking the provincial and federal governments to fund expansion plans.
-
Court rules that Vancouver woman's birds are pets, not poultry
A Vancouver woman has won her fight with the city and been allowed to keep two guinea fowl hens on her property for the "pure joy of companionship" they provide, a judge has ruled.
-
B.C. human rights commissioner slams 'hate-fuelled' anti-LGBTQ2S+ rallies planned across Canada
British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner, Kasari Govender, says she is disturbed about 'hate-fuelled marches' planned in several communities around the province and across Canada on Wednesday.
Regina
-
Man who severely injured Regina boy while driving impaired sentenced to 2 years in prison
A 47-year-old Regina man who severely injured a 7-year-old boy who was waiting for a school bus while driving impaired has been sentenced to two years behind bars.
-
Regina mother charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter in son's death found not guilty
A Regina mother accused of killing her 18-month-old son has been found not guilty.
-
Trial for Sask. hockey coach accused of sexual assault begins in Regina
The trial for a former Saskatchewan hockey coach accused of assault and sexual assault began in Regina on Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Man drowns trying to swim to boat in Saanich Inlet
A man is dead after he drowned while trying to swim to his drifting boat in the Saanich Inlet on Monday evening. Two RCMP officers and several bystanders entered the water and swam out to the man in an attempt to rescue him.
-
B.C. human rights commissioner calls out anti-LGBTQ rallies planned across Canada
British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner, Kasari Govender, says she is disturbed about "hate-fuelled marches" planned in several communities around the province and across Canada on Wednesday.
-
Royal Roads University warns that bear and cougar on campus
Royal Roads University in Colwood is warning the public after a bear and a cougar were spotted on campus Tuesday. The school says it has closed the campus gardens and a conservation officer has been called to the school grounds.