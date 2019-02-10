Featured
NS Tories plan to take Liberals to court over ferry operator's management fee
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Sunday, February 10, 2019 3:29PM AST
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's Tories say they're turning to the courts to get their hands on a contract between the province and the private operator of the Yarmouth-to-Maine ferry.
The Progressive Conservatives say the governing Liberals have kept details of the contract secret.
They say they'll file a notice of appeal on Monday morning.
The move comes after the Liberals rejected a finding from the province's privacy commissioner in January that called on the government to release the information.
The deputy transportation minister said at the time that there is a "legitimate public interest in protecting the confidential commercial information of third-party businesses."
But the Opposition Tories say the public has a right to know the management fee and potential bonuses paid to Bay Ferries.