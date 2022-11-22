NSCAD staff reach tentative agreement with university

Full-time, part-time and pro-rated staff at the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design (NSCAD) have reached a tentative, four-year agreement with the university.

In a post on its website Monday afternoon, the Halifax university said that it expects a ratification vote will held “as quickly as possible.”

The university also said more details on the agreement will be available once ratified by the Faculty Union of NSCAD Unit I employees and the NSCAD University Board of Governors.

The last agreement with NASCAD University staff and faculty expired on June 30.

The parties have been at the bargaining table since August.