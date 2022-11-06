NSGEU reaches tentative deal for striking school support workers in Annapolis Valley

A strike by school support workers in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley could come to an end after the two sides reached a tentative deal Sunday night.

The Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union says the bargaining committee representing the workers in the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education has reached a tentative agreement with their employer.

The NSGEU says the tentative deal comes after “two long days at the bargaining table” with the assistance of a conciliator on Friday and Sunday. The deal concluded at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

“The tentative agreement is being recommended for acceptance by the committee,” said the NSGEU in a news release Sunday night.

“No details on the tentative agreement will be publicly disclosed until members have had an opportunity to review the tentative agreement and vote.”

Information sessions and a ratification vote will be held Tuesday.

Roughly 600 school support workers from the AVRCE have been on strike since Oct. 24 as they fight for higher wages.

About 150 employees of the South Shore Regional Centre for Education walked out on Oct. 25.

The strike action comes after more than a year of bargaining between the NSGEU and the regional education centres.

NSGEU President Sandra Mullen has said union members are fighting for wage equity across the province, as support workers are not paid the same in every district.

It’s expected that the bargaining committee representing the South Shore employees will be called back to the table this week.

The striking workers include educational assistants, early childhood educators, student support workers, outreach workers, parent navigators, library personnel, child and youth practitioners, Indigenous student advisors, literacy support workers and student supervisors.

During the strike, roughly 250 students who require extra support in school have been told to stay home.