HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia Health Authority is asking for the public’s help in locating a patient reported missing from a Halifax-area hospital.

The patient has been identified as 57-year-old Shane MacLean.

The NHSA says MacLean’s risk to himself and to others will increase the longer he is away from the hospital.

The health authority did not say from which hospital MacLean was reported missing or when he was last seen at the facility.

MacLean is described as a Caucasian male with a tan. He is roughly five-foot-ten inches tall and weighs 215 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, yellow or tan shorts, a straw fedora and sunglasses. He has a tattoo on his arm.

Anyone with information on MacLean’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department.