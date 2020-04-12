NSLC makes new adjustments to store hours amid COVID-19 pandemic
Published Sunday, April 12, 2020 4:56PM ADT Last Updated Sunday, April 12, 2020 4:57PM ADT
On Sunday, the retailer posted an update to its website notifying customers that all stores will be open Monday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. – with 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. being designated for seniors and other at-risk customers.
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation has adjusted its hours in the wake of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, all stores will continue to be closed on Sundays.