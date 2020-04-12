HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation has adjusted its hours in the wake of COVID-19.

On Sunday, the retailer posted an update to its website notifying customers that all stores will be open Monday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. – with 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. being designated for seniors and other at-risk customers.

Meanwhile, all stores will continue to be closed on Sundays.