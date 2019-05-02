

CTV Atlantic





High school rugby is being shut down in Nova Scotia.

Citing insurance costs and safety concerns, the Nova Scotia Schools Athletic Federation sent notices to high school principals today saying the program is cancelled effective immediately.

Officials with Rugby Nova Scotia say thousands of students, parents, coaches and match officials will be affected by the shutdown

Meanwhile, Cape Breton Victoria Regional Centre For Education confirms an international student who attends Sydney Academy was injured during a rugby match yesterday. There's no confirmation there's any link between the injury and today's decision to cancel high school rugby.