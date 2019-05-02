Featured
NSSAF shuts down high school rugby, citing rising insurance costs and safety concerns
Citing insurance costs and safety concerns, the Nova Scotia Schools Athletic Federation sent notices to high school principals today saying the program is cancelled effective immediately.
Published Thursday, May 2, 2019 9:08PM ADT
High school rugby is being shut down in Nova Scotia.
Officials with Rugby Nova Scotia say thousands of students, parents, coaches and match officials will be affected by the shutdown
Meanwhile, Cape Breton Victoria Regional Centre For Education confirms an international student who attends Sydney Academy was injured during a rugby match yesterday. There's no confirmation there's any link between the injury and today's decision to cancel high school rugby.