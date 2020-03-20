HALIFAX -- On Friday, the government of New Brunswick held a press conference to announce new developments concerning the province’s COVID-19 situation.

New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Russell announced that New Brunswick’s number of cases, both confirmed and presumptive, remains at 11 cases.

She also encouraged New Brunswickers to continue to donate blood, stressing it is even more critical during a pandemic. Russell said provisions would be made for residents to donate blood safely.

“We can get through this by looking out for each other, but we must remember to look after ourselves,” said Russell. “I know we are all learning.”

However, Russell said the situation is only in its beginning stages.

“We are in this for the long-haul – we are in this together,” said Russell.

Russell announced more resources are being added to 811 to help relieve the stressed-out system.

An online COVID-19 assessment tool and a symptom checker was also introduced at the conference.

Russell added 13 COVID-19 testing clinics are being opened in New Brunswick, noting she believes the number of the positive tests in the province will most likely increase with increased testing.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs was present at the conference and spoke on matters concerning workers and services in the province. He thanked essential services workers who continue to work during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also urged residents to continue social distancing.

“Right now, across this province, people are working hard to ensure that our lives function in as normal a manner as is possible,” said Higgs. “I want to take a moment to thank all of these dedicated workers on behalf of all New Brunswickers. It is not easy to go to work when many are being told to stay home. I appreciate that you continue to do so.”

Higgs made multiple announcements concerning services in the province, including NB Liquor and Cannabis NB outlets, which will reduce hours beginning Monday and operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m to allow cleaning staff time to properly clean stores.

Concerning schools, Higgs said he does not expect schools to reopen in March.

Employment

Employers and employees have responsibilities under the state of emergency. Health and safety at work is especially important in these times. Employers need to take precautionary measures to reduce the level of exposure: practice good workplace hygiene; and allow workers to work remotely if possible.

In addition to the recommendations put in place, Public Health is preparing a questionnaire employers can use to screen workers, customers and other members of the public before they enter. Anyone with questions or concerns about employers who are not complying with these recommendations can contact WorkSafeNB.

WorkSafeNB is also waiving premiums for businesses for three months.

Business property taxes

Higgs made mention of business pThough business property taxes must be paid by May 31, late penalties will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis to see if the penalty can be waived due to undue financial challenges, such as having to close a business due to COVID-19.

Student loans

In a press release, the New Brunswick government says it will be providing an interest-free moratorium in addition to the federal government's six-month interest-free moratorium on the repayment of Canada student loans.

Travel concerns

Residents returning from other countries are still being urged to self-isolate for 14 days. If returning by air, they:

Should arrange to have a family member drop off a vehicle at the airport if possible.

Should not go to the grocery store when they return, but instead arrange to have someone pick up groceries before they arrive home – and continue to do so during the 14 days of isolation.

“Declaring a state of emergency in our province wasn’t a decision we took lightly, but it was a necessary step to ensure all New Brunswickers understood just how serious this situation is,” said Higgs. “

