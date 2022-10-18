Number of potential fraud victims grows following investigation into Moncton car dealerships

Police in Moncton, N.B., received a number of calls Tuesday from potential fraud victims following an investigation involving customers of two car dealerships in the city.

The RCMP issued a news release Monday saying a woman who was arrested in June was in possession of documents with personal and financial information belonging to a number of people.

Following an investigation, police say the financial documents originated from the Rallye Motors Hyundai and Rallye Motors Mitsubishi in Moncton.

Police also determined that individuals not associated with the dealerships have used the documents to fraudulently apply for various types of financing, such as car loans and credit cards, in other people's names.

Codiac Regional RCMP Sgt. Mathieu Roy says police received 16 calls since the news release was issued Monday from people who discovered fraudulent activity on their own.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, the total number of possible victims was 29.

Police say both dealerships are fully cooperating with the investigation.

CTV News reached out to the dealerships for comment on Tuesday, however inquiries were directed to the RCMP.

A 41-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman – both from Moncton – were arrested as part of the investigation. Police say they were released and are scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on Jan. 24, 2023.