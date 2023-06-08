Nurses from across Canada gather in Charlottetown, raise awareness for ongoing staffing crisis

A nurse tends to a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Bluewater Health Hospital in Sarnia, Ont., on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.(Courtesy: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young) A nurse tends to a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Bluewater Health Hospital in Sarnia, Ont., on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.(Courtesy: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island