Oaklawn Farm Zoo announces permanent closure

A zoo in Annapolis Valley, N.S. announced Tuesday it would permanently close.

In a Facebook post, the Oaklawn Farm Zoo said they made arrangements at “responsible facilities” for animals that need new homes.

“Having reached our declining years, we appreciate your respecting our privacy and wish you all the best in ‘24’,” the Zoo wrote in a post.

The Zoo thanked people for their “kindess and support” since it opened to the public, over 40 years ago.

According to the Zoo’s website, the Rogersons started a farm in the 1970s. The farm held farm animals and some “exotic” ones, and by 1975, local schools started visiting on field trips. As popularity grew, the Rogersons decided to open the farm to the public. Over the years, the farm expanded, getting more animals, eventually becoming a zoo.

Oaklawn Farm had animals from “lions to lemurs, peacocks to pythons, goats to gibbons” and more, the website says.

The owners of the zoo declined an interview with CTV News.

