Obituaries behind paywall: P.E.I. premier open to sponsoring SaltWire death notices

    CHARLOTTETOWN -

    P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says he will consider sponsoring SaltWire's obituaries page after hearing from an "alarming" number of residents concerned about the media company's decision to put its death notices behind a paywall.

    The premier made the comments in the legislature Tuesday, saying that reading death notices in the newspaper and online is "part of the Island DNA."

    SaltWire Network owns 23 newspapers across Atlantic Canada, including two of P.E.I.'s oldest -- The Guardian and Journal Pioneer.

    King said he's open to having conversations with SaltWire and suggested there could be a creative way to address the situation.

    The premier did not immediately respond to requests for comment today.

    Nathaniel Lamoureux, funeral director and owner of Dingwell Funeral Home, in Souris, P.E.I., says death notices are an important part of many families' grieving process, and that he's in favour of the province sponsoring the obituaries page for Islanders.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2023.

