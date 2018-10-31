

CTV Atlantic





For the second time in less than a month, Vitalité Health Network says obstetrical services at Chaleur Regional Hospital will not be available for at least another week.

“Obstetrical services at the Chaleur Regional Hospital will be interrupted temporarily from Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at 6 p.m. until Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at 8 a.m.” Vitalite Health said in a news release. “The exact duration of this interruption remains difficult to predict due to circumstances beyond the Network’s control that could arise again. This is why the Network will update the population on the situation on Monday, November 5, 2018.”

Pregnant women who are expecting to give birth in the next week will have to make other plans.

While Chaleur Regional’s obstetrics unit is closed, pregnant women are directed tothe Campbellton Regional Hospital and the Miramichi Regional Hospital to give birth.

Pregnant women who have questions can call 506-544-2310 to get more information on how to proceed during the temporary interruption.

As with the other interruption in October, there is a lack of nursing staff to work at the Chaleur Regional Hospital Obstetrical Unit.

Gilles Lanteigne, president and chief executive officer of Vitalite Health Network said “unforeseen events” are to blame for the shutdown.

“Some nursing staff leaves of absence were extended and additional leaves of absence were taken,” Lanteigne said in a news release. “Unfortunately, to ensure the safety of our patients, this leaves us no other choice but to interrupt these services in Bathurst.”

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kate Walker.