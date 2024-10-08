ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Ocean research device victim of great white shark attack off Nova Scotia shore

    A device used by researchers with Fisheries and Oceans Canada appears to have been the victim of a white shark attack. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-DFO, Oceans and Fisheries Canada, *MANDATORY CREDIT* A device used by researchers with Fisheries and Oceans Canada appears to have been the victim of a white shark attack. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-DFO, Oceans and Fisheries Canada, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
    Share
    HALIFAX -

    A device used by researchers with Fisheries and Oceans Canada appears to have been the victim of an attack by a great white shark.

    Clark Richards, a research scientist with the federal department, says his colleagues are confident the bite marks on an ocean glider used to track ocean data are from a great white -- a species known for their sharp, serrated teeth.

    Fisheries and Oceans Canada sends autonomous ocean gliders into the ocean as part of a program to gather data on salinity and temperature and to track small particles in sea water.

    At around 9 a.m. on Sept. 22, Richards says one of the five gliders in the program was about 300 metres below the ocean's surface when it suddenly malfunctioned.

    The shark had bitten into the body of the two-metre-long device and taken off two of its wings, Richards says, but "miraculously" the damaged glider was able to keep moving and return to the surface, and researchers were able to recover the device.

    The researcher says it appears the glider, which will be repaired, was attacked a second time before it made it to the ocean's surface.

    "The shark probably hit it down deep, thought it injured it, waited for it to drift up, and then probably took another crack at it," Richards says.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News