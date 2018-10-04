

Ocean school isn't a physical place, it’s an online space – and it’s full of possibilities as students are immersed in ocean school while on dry land.

Ocean school features 360-degree videos – virtual-reality experiences, and interactive games. Students explore the ocean in a way no generation has been able to before.

“It's really interesting (with) virtual reality,” said student Ben Disney. “I move my hand in front of my face and I couldn't see it underwater, it was very neat.”

Ocean School is a world of learning that lives online – free for everyone – in both official languages.

“You can watch so many interesting videos, about a variety of different topics,” said student Annika Kienast. “You can experience the virtual reality as well, which is really cool.”

It’s a partnership between the National Film Board of Canada and Dalhousie University and it was officially launched on Thursday.

“Everybody should learn about the ocean, everybody should feel what it's like to swim with a whale, or to cross a deep ocean basin,” said Boris Worm, Ocean School’s scientific director. “We want everybody to have that experience and to share in the excitement, the joy, the wonder, and also the concern we have for the future of the ocean, what we all can do to help.”

Some students have been attending ocean school from their own classrooms as a trial. Now, the provincial education department will introduce it to all Nova Scotia students in Grades 7 and 8.

One example of how it works is an exercise that teaches students how activities like oyster farming can affect the surrounding ecosystem.

And Ocean School can be used to teach other curricula too.

“So they can use it to teach the history about the cod collapse, they can use it talk about economics that way, so we wanted them to integrate it into different topics throughout their class, not just ocean science,” said Lucija Prelovec,the Ocean School associate science producer.

From a virtual world - to the real world - the hope is ocean school will encourage a whole new generation of ocean advocates.

“We're trying to provide experiences for them that use that medium that they're already fairly comfortable with, and entice them to see the real ocean, and dive under and experience it for real,” said Worm.

The plan is to have Ocean School in classrooms throughout Nova Scotia by this year, and it's going global next year, as it will be made available to students in Latin America in the spring of 2019.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Heidi Petracek.