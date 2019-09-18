

Another Halifax Regional Police officer has been suspended with pay.

Police say one of their off-duty officers was arrested Wednesday in connection with an incident which occurred at a residence in Tantallon just before 2 p.m.

The officer is in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Thursday.

Both Nova Scotia RCMP and the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Teamare investigating.

Last week, another officer was suspended with pay after being accused of stealing from a Halifax business.