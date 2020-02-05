ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Police in St. John's, N.L. are investigating after an off-duty officer struck a pedestrian while driving on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said the collision happened shortly after 2 p.m. near the entrance to the police station's parking lot.

Const. James Cadigan said the pedestrian was taken to hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening .

He said the officer remained on the scene after the collision.

Pedestrians in the city have recently raised safety concerns after a series of heavy snowfalls left sidewalks covered in ice and high snowbanks have reduced visibility for drivers.

Cadigan said both drivers and pedestrians should be careful on the roads under the current conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2020.