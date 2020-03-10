HALIFAX -- While there was some recovery on the financial markets Tuesday, it's not enough to make up for the huge losses posted Monday.

Experts say patience is a virtue in times like these, along with a balanced portfolio.

Things were especially bad in New York, where the Dow Jones recorded its worst point drop ever.

In Toronto, the TSX lost more than 10 per cent, with energy stocks leading the way, and dragging almost everything else with it.

"It was a very off-putting day for many investors," said Ken Shea, the East Coast Credit Union president and CEO.

Shea understands why a lot of investors would be tempted to hit the sell button, but notes that just turns paper-losses into real ones.

The best advice in a case like this, he says, is to wait it out -- especially if the portfolio is properly balanced.

"If they were in equities yesterday for a reason, because it's part of their long-term strategy, it's probably OK to still be there, because, in the long haul, as long as they don't need that money in the next couple of years, it'll eventually come back," Shea said.