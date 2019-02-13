

Police in Saint John say one offender who "walked away" from a federal halfway house in the city has been found, but two others remain unlawfully at large.

Police said Tuesday that they were looking for Nico Soubliere, James Burnside, and Darren Snell, and that warrants had been issued for their arrests.

Police say Burnside has now been located and is in custody, roughly two weeks after he left the Parrtown Community Correctional Centre on Jan. 28.

Burnside is serving a sentence of two years, six months, and 29 days for aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Police are still looking for 26-year-old Nico Soubliere, who left the Parrtown Community Correctional Centre on Aug. 8, 2018.

A previous news release stated that Soubliere appeared to have cut off an electronic monitoring anklet.

Soubliere is serving a sentence of six years and eight months for manslaughter and assault causing bodily harm.

Police say Soubliere is known to have connections in Ontario and Nova Scotia.

Police are also looking for 35-year-old Darren Snell, who left the Parrtown Community Correctional Centre on Feb. 4.

Snell is serving a sentence of three years and 11 months for robbery, assault on a peace officer, and assault with a weapon.

Police say he has ties to New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Snell is described as five-foot-nine and 183 pounds. He has several tattoos on his arms, including one on his hand that says “Bonnie.”

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the men, but warn that they shouldn’t be approached if spotted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force.