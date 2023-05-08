Officers seize $500,000 worth of baby eels outside Halifax amid fishery closure

Baby eels, also known as elvers, swim in a tank after being caught in the Penobscot River, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Brewer, Maine. The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says it seized 113 kilograms of baby eels worth about $500,000 during an inspection outside of Halifax on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Robert F. Bukaty Baby eels, also known as elvers, swim in a tank after being caught in the Penobscot River, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Brewer, Maine. The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says it seized 113 kilograms of baby eels worth about $500,000 during an inspection outside of Halifax on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Robert F. Bukaty

