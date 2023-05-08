Officers seize $500,000 worth of baby eels outside Halifax amid fishery closure

HALIFAX -

Fisheries officers seized 113 kilograms of baby eels worth around $500,000 during a recent inspection outside Halifax in an effort to crack down on illegal harvesting.

The federal Fisheries Department says it also seized a truck and trailer along with $15,792 in cash during the inspection Friday in Enfield, N.S.

The department closed the fishery for baby eels, known as elvers, in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia for 45 days on April 15 after reports of poaching and of violence among fishers. Elvers are worth more than $4,000 per kilogram; they are fished at night and flown live to Asia where they are grown for food.

Officials said Monday that since the closure they have made 53 arrests and seized 123 kilograms of elvers, 28 dip nets, 46 fish traps -- known as fyke nets -- four vehicles, a trailer and more than $15,000 in cash.

The arrest figure is an increase of 35 people over the 18 initially reported on Wednesday. The new numbers also show that 13 more dip nets have been confiscated since last week's report, along with 24 more fyke nets and an additional 116.5 kilograms of elvers.

Commercial fishers have been calling for increased enforcement of the closure, and on Friday New Brunswick Fisheries Minister Margaret Johnson demanded immediate action against poaching.

Indigenous fishers, meanwhile, have said they have a treaty right to fish for elvers and aren't subject to the federal closure.

On Monday, Nova Scotia's Opposition Liberals accused the government of Progressive Conservative Premier Tim Houston of ignoring the problem of illegal fishing in the province.

"As the issue persists, we need to see some real action on the file from the Houston government to protect our elver fishery and get our authorized fishers back in the water," Liberal Leader Zach Churchill said in a news release.

Last week, Nova Scotia Fisheries Minister Steve Craig said he was concerned about safety on the province's rivers. Craig said the province licenses the purchasing and processing of elvers and has the ability to crack down on illegal sales.

However, he said no fines or penalties have been imposed this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2023.

For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.