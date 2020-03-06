HALIFAX -- There have been no cases of novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia to date, health officials said Friday.

At a press conference, the province said Nova Scotia's health-care system is actively monitoring and testing for potential cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, says the risk to Nova Scotians remains low at this time.

"We have well-established plans in place and, as with H1N1, we are actively engaged and working with our partners so we can adapt our response as the situation with the virus evolves," said Strang, in a news release.

"Although it may seem overly simple, good hygiene remains the best defence against respiratory viruses, such as COVID-19."

In New Brunswick, there have not been any confirmed cases of coronavirus.

However, in an effort to limit the spread of the virus, a spokesperson says government of New Brunswick's work-related travel to "countries or regions for which active health travel notices have been issued (China, Hong Kong, Iran, Japan, Northern Italy, Singapore, South Korea) is suspended until further notice".

As of March 5, 2020, 34 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Canada.