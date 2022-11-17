Officials look for answers from New Brunswick’s medical officer of health

With cold and flu season just getting started, and COVID-19 still prominent across New Brunswick, the provincial opposition is calling for more accountability.

“What we're saying is that the public needs to hear directly from public health,” said Megan Mitton, N.B. Green Party MLA. “What we're saying is that they are absent. We need leadership. Where is it? We need a press conference."

The Green Party wasn’t the only one raising questions and concerns in the legislature Thursday when it comes to public information about the viruses sweeping through the province.

“Sadly, it’s been reported that there are 4 more deaths this week from COVID-19,” said Robert McKee, N.B. Liberal MLA.

“We’ve seen a number of cases… 500 I believe reported, over 500, this past week. We’re up to 603 deaths overall, an increase of 300 since February. But Mr. Speaker, there’s radio silence from public health with respect to COVID-19.”

Both McKee and Mitton also brought up the flu-epidemic and RSV virus, again stating that no information was being given.

“Some information was given yesterday after repeated demands from a journalist,” said McKee. “But, we continue to see a staffer from the department of health giving this information … where is Dr. Léger?”

In response, Health Minister Bruce Fitch said that public health has been monitoring the illnesses and providing weekly reports.

"We know the triple threat has been headed our way including various respiratory illnesses like RSV, influenza, the typical flu-like system and the whole system is changed,” said Fitch. “That's why we are preparing, Mr. Speaker, we are preparing to make sure we're recruiting."

Officials say that it’s still very early and data is still being collected, but already the impact of multiple illnesses is being felt in the health-care system.

“We see cases getting more frequent, we see ERs that are full, hospitals that are full and health-care workers that are missing more time off work and this is pretty much concerning because we already have a health care system that is strained,” said Dr. Michele Michaud, president of the New Brunswick Medical Society.

“We are worried of the backlogs that are really present already with the pandemic over the last three years almost, with delays in surgeries and procedures,” she adds. “We want to remind everybody that they know what to do.”

CTV News did reach out and try to speak with Dr. Yves Léger, New Brunswick’s acting deputy chief medical officer of health, however, we were told he was unavailable.

Late Thursday afternoon, public health did announce that Léger would be available for a press conference Friday at 1 p.m.