

THE CANADIAN PRESS





RENOUS, N.B. -- Correctional Service Canada says a 22-year-old inmate has died while in custody at the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B.

The man died last Friday, but his death was only announced on Wednesday.

They say the offender had been serving a sentence of three years and three months for robbery since December 1, 2016.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

A statement from Correctional Service Canada says police and the coroner have been notified.