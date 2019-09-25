Officials say 22-year-old inmate died while in custody in New Brunswick prison
The Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., is seen in this file photo.
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019 4:33PM ADT
RENOUS, N.B. -- Correctional Service Canada says a 22-year-old inmate has died while in custody at the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B.
The man died last Friday, but his death was only announced on Wednesday.
They say the offender had been serving a sentence of three years and three months for robbery since December 1, 2016.
The inmate's next of kin have been notified.
A statement from Correctional Service Canada says police and the coroner have been notified.