Old church destroyed by fire in Cumberland County; 6th suspicious fire in region

A fire that destroyed an old church in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County is suspicious, according to the RCMP.

Around 2:20 a.m. Friday, the RCMP and a local fire department responded to a structure fire at the church on Wyvern Road, in River Phillip, N.S.

The RCMP says no one was in the church at the time. Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze, but the building is a loss.

Officers have secured the scene as they wait for help from the Nova Scotia Fire Marshall’s Office.

This is the sixth suspicious fire in the Collingwood-River Phillip area since Aug. 5, according to the RCMP. Investigations remain open in each case as police gather information and evidence.

RCMP investigators are releasing a video of the church fire, hoping to generate more leads.

Cumberland County District RCMP is investigating another suspicious fire in #RiverPhillip. https://t.co/dXkXQ0Xa7N pic.twitter.com/EGrjvrM309 — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) September 9, 2022

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to contact the Cumberland County District RCMP at 902-597-3779. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.