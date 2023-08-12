Old Home Week kicks off in Charlottetown
Old Home Week is an institution on Prince Edward Island. It’s first and foremost an agricultural exhibition with farmers from the island and around the region coming together.
“I was just raised to do it,” said 15 year old Alyson Bell, representing Eastside Holsteins. “I’ve been at this show since I was a couple months old. I come every year.”
For the farmers here, these livestock competitions are simply the most important part of Old Home Week.
“It’s bragging rights. Red ribbon. It’s all about the red ribbon,” said Strothard Rodd, Old Home Week president. “You’re not here to make money.”
Though there is a small cash prize, it’s more about how valuable a prizewinning cow can be.
The competition for first place is fierce. Once they’re ready it comes down to the person bringing the animal into the ring.
“To show it’s really difficult,” said Bell. “It’s all about foot placement, how high her head is, how straight her back is. There’s a lot that gets put into it to make your heifer look good.”
From humble beginnings as a two-day livestock show and market in 1888, it’s become one of the most important days on the agricultural calendar.
The provincial Department of Agriculture booth teaches kids a little bit about farming.
“It’s very important for them to know where their food comes from and to know what happens on the island,” said Fred Vanderkloet, manager of the Agriculture Industry Development Section. “Agriculture is a very important industry on PEI.”
The fair, a part of the event since 1914 draws an even wider audience, all bringing a little bit of the farm into Charlottetown.
For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.
