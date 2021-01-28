HALIFAX -- The oldest Canadian-born man turns 110 years old on Saturday and his birthday is giving postal workers in Beaver Harbour, N.B. a run for their money.

Arnold Hawkins is unable to have the type of birthday bash he is accustomed to due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, his family put out a call requesting birthday cards for Arnold to read and enjoy on his birthday.

The family had asked for 110 cards, which they received, along with thousands more.

As of Wednesday, the total birthday card count was over 4,600 cards.

"Most of the messages that we receive say they would just love to sit and hear his stories that he would have from over the years that he has lived," said Cheryl McKinley, Arnold's granddaughter.

Cheryl says she's blown away by the amount of mail she's been collecting on her grandfather's behalf. She spends a couple hours each day reading well-wishes to Arnold.

According to Cheryl, some cards were even sent from different countries.

"The other day, I actually received a card all the way from Germany. One arrived from the U.K., and one yesterday I noticed, I believe it was Australia," said Cheryl.

With all the love their receiving, Arnold's family thought of a way to pay it forward. They plan to donate the stamps from each card to a charity in United Kingdom.

"So, we're donating all the stamps to her, and some have put money in cards, so we're actually donating money received to Charlotte County Cancer Society," said Cheryl.

The family says they won't be having visitors for Arnold's birthday on Saturday due to the ongoing pandemic. They plan to spend the day reading and celebrating with Arnold, relaying birthday wishes from far and wide.