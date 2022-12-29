Oliver tops list of most popular baby names in Nova Scotia for 2022

Nova Scotia has revealed the most popular names for babies born in 2022 -- with Oliver topping the list.

The list, released by the province, says the 10 most popular names are Oliver, Jack, Charlotte, Violet, William, Emma, Owen, Henry, Olivia, and, Noah.

Olivia took the top spot on last year’s list.

Nova Scotia's Registry of Vital Statistics has broken down this year’s numbers as of 10 a.m. Thursday:

Oliver (58)

Jack (48)

Charlotte (42)

Violet (42)

William (40)

Emma (39)

Owen (38)

Olivia (36)

Henry (36)

Noah (35)

Theodore (34)

Amelia (31)

Ellie (31)

Levi (31)

Grayson (30)

Liam (30)

Beau (29)

Harper (28)

Sadie (28)

Jackson (28)

Theo (28)

Thomas (28)

The province says the names Grayson and Beau are gaining in popularity with “old favourites” coming back, like Emma and Charlotte.

The province started formally registering births in 1864 with the most popular names that year being Mary and John.

As of Thursday, 6,828 births were registered in Nova Scotia in 2022.