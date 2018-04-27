

Friends and family say Olivia Colley was a strong, talented young woman.

Colley was one of the young people who died in a crash outside Halifax on Wednesday afternoon.

Another remains seriously injured in hospital after the wreck on Highway 103.

Holly Inglis says she was in a state of shock on Thursday, and while the shock hasn’t worn off, she’s taking time to reflect.

“Olivia was somebody who was just really a bright person.”

Inglis remembers her friend Olivia, and on Friday, between tears and laughter, she shares what the world has lost.

“She was an amazing rugby player. She was always the fastest kid in school, always, we would always race and she always won, every time. She was pretty much good at everything, like a person that was like a jack of all trades. She was just sweet; she had so much love to give people.”

Colley’s family also shared with CTV News that Colley loved to sing, bake and dance, that she had an independent spirit, and loved her family.

Nova Scotia RCMP are still trying to piece together what happened.

“We have seized the vehicle and we will be conducting a mechanical inspection on the truck,” explains Cpl. Dal Hutchinson of Halifax District RCMP, “to try and determine if that was a contributing factor to the rollover collision.”

He says it’s too early to say what, if any, charges will be laid.

Olivia’s friend, Holly Inglis, says she doesn’t blame anyone.

“Olivia was always there for me,” she says. “Whenever I needed her she always popped up, she always messaged me and always made sure I was okay. My mom and my family, she was always concerned about everybody and making sure everybody was okay, that’s something we can learn from her.”

