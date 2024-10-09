Olympian returns to Nova Scotia’s Mental Health Awareness Week as keynote speaker

Clara Hughes has long been a champion for mental health for Canadians. On Wednesday, she will be the keynote speaker at an event called “Let’s Keep Talking,” taking place at The University of King’s College in Halifax as part of Mental Illness Awareness Week.

The annual event, presented by Bell Let’s Talk, is intended “to educate, inspire and celebrate the achievements of outstanding Nova Scotians who either live with mental illness or addiction or support those who do” said the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia on their website.

Hughes is a humanitarian and the only Olympian to win medals in the winter games for speed skating and the summer games for cycling. Her book, “Open Heart, Open Mind,” details her struggles with depression.

Wednesday’s event marks a return to Halifax for Hughes, who spoke at the inaugural “Let’s Keep Talking” event 10 years ago. In an Interview with CTV, she said there have been many fantastic changes since that first appearance.

“We can always look at how far we have to go but I always look at what we have done,” Hughes said. “So much of the funding that has been raised.”

Hughes said 10 years ago, there was $200,000 in grants given out to support mental health.

“In the last fiscal year it was $3.5 million,” Hughes said, adding that she was proud of her small contribution to the cause with the first “Let’s Keep Talking Event.”

“To be back and to celebrate this legacy of community and of community members is something that touches my heart deeply. I think the conversation has significantly changed, but I think there are significant barriers of stigma that affect different people in different ways.”

Hughes said community grants and community support go a long way to reduce stigma and promote acceptance.

“These are community organizations that are affecting community members that know what is needed in their community,” Hughes said. “We can often think so big, like this is so big it will never be fixed, it will never be better but I like to think small.”

Hughes said many lives are impacted in a lasting way by small changes. She said people used to tell her their stories. Now they tell her what they are doing to improve their lives but she is still concerned that digital technology is expanding the distance between help and real people.

“With great access and more access, we’re forgetting about the impact of people. Of a beating heart, of, you know, like the feeling and the sense that somebody is there and they see you and they hear you and they believe you in the space you’re in.”

Hughes said she keeps advocating for mental health awareness because there are so many people suffering in silence and struggling without support.

“It’s not just me,” Hughes said. “It’s not one person. There’s so many people speaking out, advocating, making their story heard and allowing other people’s stories to rise up.”

Hughes said she is hearing a lot from children who belong to a generation earning about mental health awareness as part of the education. She said she continues to find inspiration among women who participate in the Olympics and in sports worldwide.

“Let’s Keep Talking” will recognize “community champions” as part of Wednesday’s event.

