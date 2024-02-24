On the court: AUS basketball tournament continues at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax

It’s semi-final Saturday at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax for the 2024 Atlantic University Sport playoffs.

On the men’s side, both Memorial University and Saint Mary’s moved on to day two of the playoffs.

In the quarterfinals on Friday, the #5 ranked Sea-Hawks beat University New Brunswick 87-79 while Saint Mary’s University came out on the winning end of a 68-64 score against UPEI.

Memorial University is now taking on the #1 team, the StFX X-Men, while Saint Mary’s will play their cross-town rival, Dalhousie University in the other semi-final game.

In the women’s bracket on Friday, StFX won against UPEI 80-55, which set them up for a game against Saint Mary’s on Saturday.

The #6 team Memorial University upset Acadia University in the second quarter final with a score of 71-68. Acadia University was in the #3 spot. That win sets Memorial up for a match against #2 team UNB on Saturday afternoon.

The women’s final is scheduled to be played at 1:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The men’s final will follow at 4:00 p.m.

Despite inclement weather that has caused some closures and cancellations across Nova Scotia, all games are still set to continue.

