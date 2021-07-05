SACKVILLE, N.B. -- Thirty students at Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B. had their graduation diplomas hand-delivered to them this year since convocation ceremonies couldn’t be done the traditional way.

With his diplomas in hand and his running shoes tied tight, university president Jean-Paul Boudreau delivered diplomas to graduates - on foot.

"Coming through COVID this year I thought it was especially important to honour our students, particularly the students from the greater Sackville area, with an opportunity to receive the diploma in person,” said Jean-Paul Boudreau, Mount Allison’s president.

Boudreau has been with the university for the last four years. This is the second year in a row he ran over 20 kilometres to make special deliveries to graduates.

“I think it's great that we have someone care enough… to have our president want to literally run our diplomas to us,” said Sarah Park, one of this year’s recipients.

Mount Allison graduates had the option to choose whether they wanted to have their diplomas mailed to them or delivered in person. Alhough according to Boudreau, the person delivering the diplomas was supposed to be a surprise.

"We didn't say who was delivering the diplomas so that was a surprise, though some students figured it out,” said Bourdreau.“The students were there, often with their parents as well and it was really a touching experience again to thank them and to honour this beautiful piece of parchment that they worked so hard for, for four years."

There is hope the school will return to in-person graduation ceremonies starting in 2022.

"I thought it would be really important to honour our students, to thank them for their perseverance, hard work, and resiliency," said Boudreau.

But with or without the pandemic, Boudreau says this tradition will continue.