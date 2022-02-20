One adult, three children found dead after a house fire in Auburndale, N.S.: RCMP
Four people have died following a house fire that occurred in Auburndale, N.S., early Saturday morning.
Around 4 a.m., Lunenburg RCMP, EHS, and several local fire services responded to a house fire on Upper Branch Road in Auburndale, N.S.
Upon arrival, police say the house was fully engulfed in flames.
It’s believed there were initially six people inside when the fire broke out.
According to police, the remains of an adult and three children were found inside the home. A 35-year-old man and a child, four, from Auburndale escaped the house and were transported to hospital.
A news release issued by Bluenose Academy Saturday evening identified the adult victim as Kaylea Savory, a teaching assistant at the school.
The academy also expressed condolences over the loss of two students at the school: Harley Savoury, Grade 6, and Hendrix Savory, Grade 3.
"As a community we are holding Kaylea's family and friends in our thoughts during this difficult time," said Jennifer McMullen, principal, and Cathy Shaw, vice principal, in the release.
Police say they do not believe the fire to be suspicious.
"The investigation is ongoing together with the Nova Scotia Fire Marshall’s Office and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office," said RCMP, in a release.
RCMP, Fire Marshall and Medical Examiner's Officer remain at the scene Sunday morning.
Police say an area of Upper Branch Road is closed and the public is asked to stay away from the area.
As inquiry into Nova Scotia mass shooting begins, questions linger about its approach
A public inquiry into the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history is set to begin hearings this week in Nova Scotia.
