‘One-at-a-time therapy’ cuts wait list for mental health services in N.B.

The New Brunswick government announced Wednesday that a program introduced last summer has dramatically improved the provincial waitlist for mental health services.

In a news release, the province said the ‘one-at-a-time therapy' program has cut the waitlist 46 per cent.

"This new service fulfills our government’s commitment to provide same-day access to counselling support on a walk-in basis,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard in a news release from the province.

“We have improved access to services and are gradually adapting to a model of care that matches clients with the level of service they require.”

One-at-a-time therapy, also known as single session therapy, is offered at all community addictions and mental health clinics in New Brunswick.

The services are offered to walk-in clients, or by appointment, either virtually or in person for people 16-years-old and above.

In the appointment — which may last an hour — a specific, client-focused, strength-based approach is used to deal with the issue the individual wants to address, the province said.

Shephard says the service is not meant for emergencies or for people in a mental health crisis, adding community mental health clinics continue to offer more intensive services for people who need them.

According to the province, since the program started last July, some community mental health clinics have eliminated wait lists, and in larger communities, the waitlist has gone down considerably.

In Saint John, the list has been reduced by 72 per cent. Client satisfaction has been positive, with 95 per cent reporting that they are satisfied with the services they have received, the province said.