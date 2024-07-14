ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • One dead, 3 injured after cottage fire in Cavendish, P.E.I.

    An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Police are investigating after a fire at a cottage in Cavendish led to the death of one person, and left three others injured.

    Officers with the Queens District RCMP responded to the report of a cottage fire on Route 6 in Cavendish alongside multiple fire departments and EMS.

    Upon arrival to the scene, officers found the structure “fully engulfed in flames.”

    Three people had escaped the structure with injuries, one of which was seriously injured.

    After the fire was extinguished emergency services then found the remains of one person inside.

    The investigation is still ongoing with help from the province’s fire marshal’s office and the coroner’s office.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

