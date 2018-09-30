

CTV Atlantic





GOLD RIVER, N.S. -- RCMP are investigating a collision that left one person dead and one injured on a Nova Scotia highway Saturday evening.

Lunenburg District RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision in Gold River on Highway 103 call just after 5 p.m.

The driver of the SUV, a 77-year-old man of Lunenburg, was pronounced dead at the scene after police say the vehicle left the highway and travelled down an embankment.

The passenger, a 79-year-old woman also from Lunenburg County was taken to hospital via EHS with non-life threatening injuries.

The stretch of highway was reduced to one lane of traffic as RCMP Collision Analysts attended the scene.

The investigation into the accident remains ongoing.