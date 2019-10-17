One dead after pickup truck and car collide in Windsor
Police respond to a fatal crash on Highway 101 in Windsor, N.S., on Oct. 17, 2019. (Bill Roberts)
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 3:54PM ADT
HALIFAX -- One person is dead and another is in hospital after a car and pickup truck collided in Windsor, N.S.
The RCMP responded to the two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police say the driver of the car died at the scene.
The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Traffic is being rerouted as Highway 101 remains closed between exits 5A and 6.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.