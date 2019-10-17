HALIFAX -- One person is dead and another is in hospital after a car and pickup truck collided in Windsor, N.S.

The RCMP responded to the two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the driver of the car died at the scene.

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic is being rerouted as Highway 101 remains closed between exits 5A and 6.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.