

CTV Atlantic





One person is dead after a workplace incident in Queensland, N.S., on Thursday.

Police say the incident happened around 3:15 pm along St. Margarets Bay Road.

The RCMP, a collision analyst and the Department of Labour arrived at the scene and remained there for much of Thursday evening.

Police say a vehicle was involved and the fatality has been classified as a workplace incident.

The RCMP closed the road for several hours, but were able to detour traffic around the scene using a beach road.