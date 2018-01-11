Featured
One dead after workplace incident in Queensland, N.S.
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, January 11, 2018 5:37PM AST
Last Updated Thursday, January 11, 2018 10:25PM AST
One person is dead after a workplace incident in Queensland, N.S., on Thursday.
Police say the incident happened around 3:15 pm along St. Margarets Bay Road.
The RCMP, a collision analyst and the Department of Labour arrived at the scene and remained there for much of Thursday evening.
Police say a vehicle was involved and the fatality has been classified as a workplace incident.
The RCMP closed the road for several hours, but were able to detour traffic around the scene using a beach road.