One person is dead and another is injured after a fire ripped through a motel in western New Brunswick early Thursday morning.

Woodstock Fire Chief Ricky Nicholson says the Meductic Fire Department received a call about a structure fire at the John Gyles Music Room and Inn on Route 165 in Hay Settlement, N.B. around 4 a.m.

Fire departments from Woodstock, Debec, Canterbury, Hartland and Lakeville also responded to the scene.

Police say about 23 people were inside the motel at the time of the fire. Most made it out safely but one body has been recovered from the scene. The person’s identity has yet to be confirmed.

Another person was sent to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and burns and has since been released.

Police say the fire has destroyed the office, restaurant, and bar area of the motel. Rooms located close to that area of the building are also damaged.

The Red Cross says most of the guests were just staying overnight, but the organization is helping at least one long-term resident.

The RCMP is working with the fire marshal to determine a cause.



