One dead following stabbing in downtown Halifax: police

Halifax Regional Police is investigating a "suspicious death" that happened in downtown Halifax Sunday morning.

Police responded to a weapons call in the 1600 block of Lower Water Street at approximately 12:36 a.m.

Once on scene, police say a male victim was found suffering from what was believed to be stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Police say there is no immediate threat to the public. No details on the suspect have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.