HALIFAX -- One person is dead following a three-vehicle collision in Antigonish, N.S., Monday morning.

The RCMP responded to the collision, which involved a logging truck and two sedans, at the intersection of Highway 4 and Beech Hill Road at 7:18 a.m.

Police say one person has been killed in the crash, but no details about the victim have been released.

Highway 4 has been closed all morning, with traffic being rerouted to South River Road.

Police say they expect the highway to open early Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, motorists are advised to expect delays in the area.