One person has died and four others were injured following a crash along Nova Scotia’s Highway 102 Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the two-vehicle crash happened just after 3 p.m. between exits 6 and 7.

Police say a vehicle travelling northbound crossed the median and collided with another car.

The crash has claimed the life of one person, according to police. Three people were transported to hospital by air ambulance and one other person was taken in an emergency vehicle.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

The northbound lanes reopened around 9:30 p.m. The RCMP tells CTV News the southbound lanes will likely remain closed until after midnight.