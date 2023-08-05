One dead in fatal single vehicle crash in N.B.
Police say a 24-year-old man from Bouctouche, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle collision with a pedestrian.
In a Friday news release, police say members of the Codiac Regional RCMP responded to the report of a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on the onramp of Highway 2 in Moncton at around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.
Police say the driver of the vehicle was uninjured. The pedestrian died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
According to the release, members of the Moncton Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick, as well as the New Brunswick Coroner’s office attended the scene.
The cause of the crash is still undetermined, and the investigation is ongoing.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
