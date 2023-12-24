One dead in single-vehicle crash in East Inglisville, N.S.

The Annapolis County District RCMP is investigating a single-vehicle collision that took the life of one man on Inglisville Road in East Inglisville, N.S., early Sunday morning.

In a news release Sunday, police say they responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash near the 1900 block of Inglisville Road, along with fire and EHS.

The driver, a 24-year-old Annapolis County man who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inglisville Road was closed for several hours after the crash, but it has since reopened.

Police say a collision reconstructionist attended the scene of the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

