One dead, one injured in two off-road vehicle collisions in Nova Scotia

An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated photo. (Jordan Jiang/CTV News Vancouver) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated photo. (Jordan Jiang/CTV News Vancouver)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island