One dead, one injured in two off-road vehicle collisions in Nova Scotia

One man is dead and another is injured after two off-road vehicle collisions Monday morning in Nova Scotia.

Police responded to the first crash on Highway 362 in Spa Springs, N.S., around 5:50 a.m.

After arriving on scene, officers learned an ATV was travelling south on the highway when it left the road and stopped in a field.

The driver and sole occupant, a 31-year-old New Minas man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

About an hour later, the RCMP responded to another off-road vehicle crash on a trail in New Tusket, N.S.

Officers say a side–by-side was traveling on a remote trail when it rolled and pinned the driver underneath.

The driver and sole occupant, a 65-year-old Shelburne man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and was airlifted to hospital by Lifeflight.

The investigation is ongoing.