

CTV Atlantic





A Cape Breton orthotist hoping to give her business away to the right person may have found a potential new owner.

After Jennifer Halliday’s husband was offered a job in Boston, she says she didn't want to leave her patients behind.

The certified orthotist is just months away from moving now, but hopes to leave her orthotics clinic in Sydney, N.S., to someone who can keep it running.

“It will be a lot less sad if the place is still running,” says Halliday. “I feel like being able to leave it in capable hands and having my patients looked after and staff still having a job… I’ll feel really good about it.”

Halliday says she wants the doors of the privately-run business to stay open so much so, she's willing to give it away to someone who she feels is the right fit.

“We have one fantastic lead,” she says. “We have an individual coming from western Canada to test us out for the week.”

Halliday says when the potential new owner arrives next week she'll be selling her not only on the shop, but on the beauty of the area.

“We are going to work together for the week, so she's going to spend the week with us and then hopefully in the evenings we will have some meals at local restaurants and if she likes us then we will do the paper work.”

Since announcing she's giving away her business, Halliday has received calls and emails from people in the United States, Alberta, and Nova Scotia.

She says only one person has stood out to her so far.

“She’s never been to this side of Quebec, it's something that came across her desk and was interested in.”

Halliday says she will miss her staff and clients and plans to visit Cape Breton, but hopes the new owner will allow her to fill in for vacations.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.