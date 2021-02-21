HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia RCMP says it has finished a police operation on Highway 7 in Musquodoboit Harbour, N.S., and taken one person into custody.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, Halifax Regional Police issued a media release saying that Highway 7 is closed between Clairmont Ln. and Ostrea Lake Rd., due to a "police incident."

Halifax police asked all questions to be directed to the Nova Scotia RCMP, who told CTV News only that it was an ongoing investigation with no risk to the public.

At 4:15 p.m. Sunday, the RCMP told CTV News one person is in custody, and the police operation is complete. They did not release any further details or information on possible charges.

The portion of the highway that was closed has since reopened.