One in hospital, two arrested following assault in Moncton

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was assaulted in Moncton, N.B.,Thursday night.

Codiac Regional RCMP says officers were called to an assault with a weapon on Lutz Street shortly after 9 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, police saythey found a man with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Two people were arrested.

Codiac Regional RCMP is not saying what type of weapon was used.

Police do not believe this was a random act.

No other details have been released at this time.