

THE CANADIAN PRESS





SUSSEX, N.B. -- Fire officials in New Brunswick say a man was injured in a trailer fire that also left a dog dead at the Pine Cone Campground in Penobsquis.

Deputy Fire Chief Jamie Daily says the Penobsquis and Sussex fire departments were called at about 6 a.m.

He says a family of four -- a man, woman, a six-year-old and an eight-year-old -- were visiting the camp site from Welland, Ont.

Daily says the man's injuries were minor and the family was taken to hospital to be checked on.

A press release from the Red Cross says the organization is helping the family find emergency lodging and food.

Daily says the fire was accidental or an equipment fire.