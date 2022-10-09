One injured in Halifax stabbing incident, suspect not located: HRP
Halifax Regional Police are investigating after one person was stabbed in the Spryfield area in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Around 12:55 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 0-100 block of Sussex Street. Upon arriving at the scene, police say they were initially unable to find a victim or suspect.
The scene had been contained for processing by the Forensic Identification Section.
Later on, police say the victim had been located with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. Officers were unable to locate a suspect.
According to police, there is currently no description of a suspect.
The investigation is ongoing by investigators with the General Investigation Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division.
Anyone who may have information or video from the area in connection to the incident are asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
